Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue
Bruce Whitfield speak to Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom.
Vodacom's sales grew by more than a third in the first half of the year, thanks largely to the Group's acquisition in Egypt.
Group revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.
The same cannot however be said about the telecommunications giant's business in Ethiopia.
Vodacom reported a 4.2% decline in half-year earnings impacted by the cost of start-up operations in the horn-of-Africa nation.
The announcement of our interim results today highlights the progress we have made since launching Safaricom Ethiopia in October 2022 as we accelerate connectivity in Africa’s second most populous market. Learn more here: https://t.co/T1QNJ3Ddc5 pic.twitter.com/mO8WjnpQid' Vodacom (@Vodacom) November 13, 2023
Its recently launched Ethiopian business, Safaricom Ethiopia, has reached 4.1 million customers, contributing R1.5 billion to operating profit, but declining marginally at 1.1%.
In South Africa, new services such as financial and digital services, fixed and IoT were up 18.1% and contributed R5.1 billion to revenue.
Group headline earnings per share, fell to R4.38 in the six months ended 30 September, from R4.57 a year earlier.
Especially in South Africa, this trend of during loadshedding, we see a distinct increase in traffic and utilisation. Simply put, people don't have anything else to do so they go to their phones.Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
People are starting to use more data. Data is becoming prolific in people's lives, The average customer's now spending on 3.8 gigs of data per month.Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
The market structure in Egypt is very good. 28% growth in the half (year), and lots of growth opportunity still, so we were quite excited when we looked at the market.Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149597037_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-mobile-cell-phone-store-in-a-mall.html?vti=-1-1
More from Business
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms
Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.Read More
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino
Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.Read More
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?
The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.Read More
Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.Read More