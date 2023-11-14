Health regulator approves new weight loss drug 'Zepbound' by Eli Lilly
John Perlman interviews Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana from Ezintsa, a division of the Wits Health Consortium.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zepbound, a new weight loss drug from Eli Lilly.
Clinical trials showed people losing up to 52 pounds in 16 months.
The drug is now approved for adults with obesity or who are overweight with a minimum of one weight-related condition.
It will become available in the United States by the end of the year. Due to costs, many insurance companies are reluctant to cover it.
Chandiwana says the drug is a "win-win situation" because by addressing obesity, other potential diseases can be treated or even prevented.
RELATED: Medical practitioners weigh in on diabetes drug being used for weight loss
RELATED: Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution
Clinical trial data shows it's actually more effective than what we have available.Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana - Ezintsa, Wits Health Consortium
Obesity is a disease that we need to work on because it affects so many diseases.Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana - Ezintsa, Wits Health Consortium
