



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pauli Van Wyk, journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Standard Bank has admitted to being at fault for labelling two proof of payment documents the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

AfriForum last week issued a statement, accusing the EFF of falsifying the bank's proof of payment notification.

AfriForum received an electronic proof of payment to the value of R316 000 from the Red Berets, which they had to pay for legal costs owed to AfriForum.

But it turns out, the bank's business unit has for the past eight years been using an outdated letterhead, which included the names of directors who had resigned, as well as an outdated company logo.

These were clear and obvious signs for the bank’s fraud centre that the proof of payment was a fake.

Standard Bank claims the use of outdated templates in isolated incidents, but an investigation by Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit journalist Pauli van Wyk reveals this might not an isolated incident.

Standard Bank has apologised to @AfriForum for the erroneous email they sent to our lawyers stating that certain documents regarding @Julius_S_Malema & the @EFFSouthAfrica's payments to AfriForum were "fraudulent". With this new turn of events AfriForum hereby update our previous… ' Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) November 12, 2023

Standard Bank is in trouble at the moment, relating to their fraud centre and a stunning lapse in judgement. Pauli van Wyk, journalist - Scorpio at Daily Maverick

If heads were to role, it would probably be some of the highest in Standard Bank, and that's actually the story here. Pauli van Wyk, journalist - Scorpio at Daily Maverick

One party relied on the fraud centre of Standard Bank before they made allegations, and that is the central problem here. Pauli van Wyk, journalist - Scorpio at Daily Maverick

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?