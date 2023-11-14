



JOHANNESBURG - Parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank have been damaged by Monday night's inclement weather.

A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told Eyewitness News that while there were no fatalities or injured people at the hotel, the establishment experienced partial structural collapse.

“Everyone who was there had to be evacuated because the roof in the dining area collapsed and for safety reasons, people had to be evacuated.”

Meanwhile, insurance companies are starting to feel the pinch following the devastation caused by the hailstorm.

The owner of Benneton Insurance Brokers - Ryan Shapers - said while people could claim for damage caused by hailstorms, there were several considerations.

"You need to have the correct insurance in place. You need to have buildings cover; contents cover for your house, and you need to have your vehicle comprehensively insured. Provided you've got that, hail damage is covered."

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged