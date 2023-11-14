Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
JOHANNESBURG - Parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank have been damaged by Monday night's inclement weather.
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told Eyewitness News that while there were no fatalities or injured people at the hotel, the establishment experienced partial structural collapse.
“Everyone who was there had to be evacuated because the roof in the dining area collapsed and for safety reasons, people had to be evacuated.”
Meanwhile, insurance companies are starting to feel the pinch following the devastation caused by the hailstorm.
The owner of Benneton Insurance Brokers - Ryan Shapers - said while people could claim for damage caused by hailstorms, there were several considerations.
"You need to have the correct insurance in place. You need to have buildings cover; contents cover for your house, and you need to have your vehicle comprehensively insured. Provided you've got that, hail damage is covered."
Midrand - N1 Highway: #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/mnJHeb0cj9' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) November 13, 2023
Golf ball sized #hail wrecks dozens of cars in Joburg#Johannesburg #Midrand #storm #Africa #SouthAfrica #hailstorm #climate #viral #weather #breaking #rain #Gauteng pic.twitter.com/uJSugSmZTw' Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) November 13, 2023
Damage made by #Hailstorm in #Midrand pic.twitter.com/epT3TElMQP' Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) November 14, 2023
Midrand - #Hailstorm Vehicle Damage pic.twitter.com/muzfCk7qf4' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) November 13, 2023
Conditions after the hailstorm last night in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 | 13 November 2023 | #Hail #Hailstorm #Storm #Johannesburg #SouthAfricapic.twitter.com/QoT1akeYhV' Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) November 14, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
More from Local
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'
The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address.Read More
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.Read More
How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30
For many of these children, the lunchboxes from the Christmas Lunchbox Project are the only Christmas presents that they receive.Read More
'Child support grants are not enough to stop children dying from hunger' - SAHRC
Children across the country are wasting away and dying from hunger and malnutrition.Read More
CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a man alleged to be her husband stabbed her at her CPUT residence.Read More
Scopa chairperson: There is heightened confusion around accountability for Eskom
2023 has been the worst year on record for loadshedding, and it seems hard to know who to hold accountable.Read More