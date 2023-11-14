Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect





JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in connection with the murder of a Cape Town politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old suspect in Katlehong on Monday, and the man is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nkohla was assassinated in Philippi in April, while meeting with community members who are living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

He was helping the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa to negotiate a relocation plan for them, to clear the tracks and resume operations on the central line.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested in October and appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court, is due back in the dock in February 2024.

