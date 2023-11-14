Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in connection with the murder of a Cape Town politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla.
Officers arrested a 38-year-old suspect in Katlehong on Monday, and the man is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Nkohla was assassinated in Philippi in April, while meeting with community members who are living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.
READ: Wife of slain politician Loyiso Nkohla hopes to see justice served
He was helping the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa to negotiate a relocation plan for them, to clear the tracks and resume operations on the central line.
The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested in October and appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court, is due back in the dock in February 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN : Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
More from Local
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'
Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and education.Read More
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More