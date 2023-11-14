Streaming issues? Report here
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release

14 November 2023 7:59 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Mfuleni
Cape Town housing scam

The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.

CAPE TOWN - The families of the suspects linked to a housing scam in Mfuleni, Cape Town, are thrilled that they were released from prison.

Lennox Ntsondo, Nombongo Bidi, Gerrit Engelbrecht and Neil Welmen were granted bail of R5,000 each by the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

As part of their bail conditions, they are not allowed to communicate with witnesses.

Ntsondo is also not allowed to leave the Western Cape without informing the investigating officer first.

They are accused of defrauding 11 people out of large sums of money in exchange for housing plots they never received.

They are said to have pocketed close to R900,000 from selling government issued plots to the unsuspecting victims.

Joshua Welmen said he was happy his father was back home with his family: "Who wouldn't want their family to be set on bail, but justice will prevail at the end, and we have to believe in the justice system. We are just happy, in general, that we got bail."

Zimasa Ntsondo said she was also relieved that her brother was out on bail: "We're very happy that he's out and we know that this is just the beginning. There are still things that will be revealed, but he also needs to prepare himself. We're not saying he's innocent - we don't know."


This article first appeared on EWN : Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release




