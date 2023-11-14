Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!
King Charles III celebrates his 75th birthday on 14 November.
To celebrate the monarch’s big day, we look at six interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about the King:
6) First monarch to go to school
Charles was the first monarch to have gone to school as all of his predecessors were educated by private tutors.
He went to Hill House in West London before becoming a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire.
5) King Charles can speak Welsh
He spent two months learning the language as he prepared to become the Prince of Wales in 1969.
4) He is a qualified pilot and diver
While serving in the military, King Charles trained as a jet and helicopter pilot and became an accomplished diver.
3) He has founded nearly 20 charities
During his time as the Prince of Wales, he founded 20 charities and raised over £140 million each year.
2) His son William is next in line for the throne
The King has two children, Prince William and Harry, and five grandchildren.
His eldest son Prince William is next in line to become King and was named the Prince of Wales when Charles became King in September 2022.
1) He is passionate about art and music
The monarch is passionate about the arts and often quotes Shakespeare.
At school, he learned to play the piano, trumpet, and cello and appeared in several theatrical productions.
