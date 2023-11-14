Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Lifestyle

Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!

14 November 2023 8:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Six facts you probably didn’t know about the British monarch.

King Charles III celebrates his 75th birthday on 14 November.

To celebrate the monarch’s big day, we look at six interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about the King:

6) First monarch to go to school

Charles was the first monarch to have gone to school as all of his predecessors were educated by private tutors.

He went to Hill House in West London before becoming a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire.

5) King Charles can speak Welsh

He spent two months learning the language as he prepared to become the Prince of Wales in 1969.

4) He is a qualified pilot and diver

While serving in the military, King Charles trained as a jet and helicopter pilot and became an accomplished diver.

3) He has founded nearly 20 charities

During his time as the Prince of Wales, he founded 20 charities and raised over £140 million each year.

2) His son William is next in line for the throne

The King has two children, Prince William and Harry, and five grandchildren.

His eldest son Prince William is next in line to become King and was named the Prince of Wales when Charles became King in September 2022.

1) He is passionate about art and music

The monarch is passionate about the arts and often quotes Shakespeare.

At school, he learned to play the piano, trumpet, and cello and appeared in several theatrical productions.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!




14 November 2023 8:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

