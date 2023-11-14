Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Benedict Phiri, a legal expert.
In an interview with Newsroom Afrika recently, Zondo argued that there is no reason for the courts not to decide on Zuma’s guilt or innocence concerning state capture allegations.
Some commentators believe Zondo was out of order, and that the leader of the judiciary should not comment on cases.
Phiri says that ordinarily, judges do not publicly comment on the merits of a case, but they are allowed to debate matters if they speak to the administration of justice.
What the chief justice said had nothing to do with whether [Zuma] would be found guilty or not.Benedict Phiri, Legal Expert
Phiri says that a judge has a responsibility to protect and uphold the legitimacy of the judiciary and that public perception of the judicial process has been negatively impacted by the perceived reluctance to bring Zuma to court.
What we have been engaged in at the hands of Mr Zuma is effectively a Stalingrad strategy which is eroding the confidence of the judicial system.Benedict Phiri, Legal Expert
I think it was warranted for the chief justice, in this context, to weigh in on the comments.Benedict Phiri, Legal Expert
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : GCIS
