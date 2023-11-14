Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
Lester Kiewit speaks to shark expert and CEO of White Shark Africa, Craig Ferreira, about a case in Chicago, Illinois where a shark gave birth to a pup despite having no contact with a male. Listen below.
Ferreira says a three-year-old female shark produced a fertile egg without any male sharks present, going on to birth a baby shark in August.
This phenomenon is not unusual but it's called, 'parthenogenesis' which means 'virgin creation' and is used to describe asexual behaviour within specific species of great white sharks, explains Ferreira.
The shark expert says that this occurrence also takes place with some birds and reptiles.
Sharks have internal fertilisation like mammals but they can also reproduce by laying eggs while others can reproduce by themselves, asexually, says Ferreira.
He adds that sometimes when male and female sharks mate, they leave mating scars or 'love bites' behind, but when sharks reproduce by themselves, there are no mating signs.
Ferreira says that they've only researched about six to eight percent of the ocean, so while there's lots unknown, the one thing people agree on is that nature's aim is to ensure survival which might be why this baby shark was born, fatherless.
Perhaps this female shark reproduced by herself to keep their species going in the absence of great white male sharks.
It comes down to survival. There are more female great white sharks than males.Craig Ferreira, CEO - White Shark Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
