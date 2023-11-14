[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
How would you want to be buried? In a cemetery or be cremated?
It seems that someone wanted to be buried in something he loved so dearly before he went to heaven.
A man asked for a casket designed with gym equipment as a tribute to his love of the gym.
His body was laid on a gym bench with his hands holding barbell equipment.
He loved going to the gym so they did this pic.twitter.com/fo3qLb77hm' Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) November 13, 2023
