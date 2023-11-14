Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
Delhi’s already concerning air quality has worsened after Diwali celebrations.
People in the city burst fireworks late into Sunday night despite the ban due to the high pollution levels.
In the [Cricket] World Cup we have seen some of those low-laying clouds, smog clouds, and it’s gotten worse.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
According to the government, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520.
Levels between 101 and 200 are considered moderate, 201 to 300 are poor and 301 to 400 is categorised as very poor.
Readings above 400 are considered severe.
Experts say breathing the air in the capital is the equivalent of smoking 25 to 30 cigarettes a day, and all you’re doing is breathing.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/high-rise-buildings-under-white-clouds-during-daytime-x18KXZZi790
