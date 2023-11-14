New book aims to inspire children with disabilities: ‘They're doing great’
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author of "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers."
Children with disabilities are often overlooked and do not get to see themselves represented in the media.
Mabasa’s new book aims to initiate discussions about empathy, acceptance, and self-belief particularly for children with disabilities.
Mabasa has cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair until the age of 12 and then transitioned to using crutches.
Throughout her life, she has been passionate about youth empowerment and earned the title of a Gold Award Holder for The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, known as "The President’s Awards for Youth Empowerment" in South Africa.
RELATED: Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak - expert
She also served as a director for The President’s Awards for Youth Empowerment/Duke of Edinburgh International Award Gauteng Youth Committee in 2018 and 2019.
Her book emphasises to children that what makes them different is not a weakness but rather a superpower, and they should embrace who they are.
I want people to see the abilities of those who aren’t living like everyone else in the eyes of society. They are doing great. They are doing their best to show that they have abilities.Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author - "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers"
RELATED: 'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa
The book will also help teach children about setting healthy boundaries and that it is okay to say no.
You don’t set boundaries because you want to be accepted.Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author - "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers"
"Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers,” will be available at selected Exclusive Books stores, Takealot, Loot, and Makro online from 30 November 2023.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Lifestyle
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.Read More
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options
South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy.Read More
Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...
Google is about to delete millions of Gmail accounts to prevent hacking by scammers.Read More
Experts now recommend sleeping in on the weekends
Contrary to previous suggestions, catching up on sleep may be just what we need.Read More
What the world’s oldest dog can tell us about ageing
People may be asking how to increase their pet’s longevity following the news that a dog in Portugal lived longer than 30 years.Read More
La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Lizelle Lazarus, La Petite Ferme marketing manager explains how the hotel garnered a multitude of Best in Africa awards for 2023.Read More
Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
Lester Kiewit finds out how a female shark gave birth without male contact. Yes, there's a scientific explanation.Read More