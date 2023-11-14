Streaming issues? Report here
New book aims to inspire children with disabilities: ‘They're doing great’

14 November 2023 10:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
disabilities

A new children’s book is aiming to inspire and empower children with disabilities.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author of "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers."

Children with disabilities are often overlooked and do not get to see themselves represented in the media.

Mabasa’s new book aims to initiate discussions about empathy, acceptance, and self-belief particularly for children with disabilities.

Mabasa has cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair until the age of 12 and then transitioned to using crutches.

Throughout her life, she has been passionate about youth empowerment and earned the title of a Gold Award Holder for The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, known as "The President’s Awards for Youth Empowerment" in South Africa.

RELATED: Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak - expert

She also served as a director for The President’s Awards for Youth Empowerment/Duke of Edinburgh International Award Gauteng Youth Committee in 2018 and 2019.

Her book emphasises to children that what makes them different is not a weakness but rather a superpower, and they should embrace who they are.

I want people to see the abilities of those who aren’t living like everyone else in the eyes of society. They are doing great. They are doing their best to show that they have abilities.

Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author - "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers"

RELATED: 'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

The book will also help teach children about setting healthy boundaries and that it is okay to say no.

You don’t set boundaries because you want to be accepted.

Nkateko Emily Mabasa, Author - "Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers"
FILE: Author Nkateko Emily Mabasa (left) in studio with Relebogile Mabotja (right). Picture: @Emily_Mabasa/X

"Celebrating Our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers,” will be available at selected Exclusive Books stores, Takealot, Loot, and Makro online from 30 November 2023.

Listen to the interview above for more.




