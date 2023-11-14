Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 04:20).
From next month, any inactive Gmail accounts will be at risk of being deleted.
If an account has not been used in more than two years, Google will send warning emails before deleting it altogether.
This deleting spree will also apply to Google Drive, Docs, Calendar, Meet, Google Photos accounts and all of their content.
Everything associated with that Gmail address will be gone.Barbara Friedman
RELATED: Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa
If you are one of those people who has created a million different accounts for free trials and never logged in again, you will probably have those accounts culled.
If you want to save an at-risk account, all you have to do is log in once every two years, starting before 1 December 2023.
If you are active on it, they will not delete it.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Most people I know will have forgotten the password.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...
More from Lifestyle
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.Read More
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options
South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy.Read More
Experts now recommend sleeping in on the weekends
Contrary to previous suggestions, catching up on sleep may be just what we need.Read More
What the world’s oldest dog can tell us about ageing
People may be asking how to increase their pet’s longevity following the news that a dog in Portugal lived longer than 30 years.Read More
La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Lizelle Lazarus, La Petite Ferme marketing manager explains how the hotel garnered a multitude of Best in Africa awards for 2023.Read More
Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
Lester Kiewit finds out how a female shark gave birth without male contact. Yes, there's a scientific explanation.Read More
[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Have you left instructions for your loved ones for your funeral?Read More