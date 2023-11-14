Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
Cilo Cybin has begun hiring the elderly to separate cannabis buds from their leaves, and they are reportedly doing a fantastic job.
These retirees are able to sit and do the laborious and time consuming job, and get paid per gram.
According to News24, the company joked about how elderly people who are able to knit for hours would be perfect for this task, and it turns out they were right.
They have employed seven men and women between the age of 57 and 71.
They have done this process called trimming so brilliantly that they are making this permanent.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
The seniors are not only great at the job but it is also offering opportunities to elderly people who may not have found employment in other ways.
