How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)





Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Sandile Mhlongo, Health Economist and Managing Partner at Curis Health Solutions.

As we get closer to the end of the year, many may begin to feel like they're dragging themselves towards the finish line of a very difficult race.

You may start to feel more tired, overwhelmed, irritable and burnt out, which is referred to as year-end fatigue.

Year-end fatigue can be broken down into three categories:

Energy depletion and exhaustion

Emotional or mental distance from work

Reduced professional efficiency

Surveys have shown that people typically experience fatigue in the last quarter of the year.

Mhlongo says that as the year comes to an end, companies are usually under pressure to reach targets and goals, which not only increases pressure on the workers, but increases anxiety.

He adds that it's important for companies to reach out to their employees to provide support where needed.

If you are experiencing mental health issues that goes beyond fatigue, Mhlongo recommends reaching out to a healthcare professional.

Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

The last quarter of the year feels the longest for most people. Dr Sandile Mhlongo, Health Economist and Managing Partner – Curis Health Solutions

