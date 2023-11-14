Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Aubrey Masango speaks to Next Biosciences Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt.
Have you ever wondered what illnesses may await you in the future?
Genetic testing has taken the guessing work out of it.
Holt says lifestyle genetic testing and screening are the future of medicine.
Doctors no longer have to go through a process of trial and error when it comes to prescribing medication as gene-testing provides more precise and exact information.
Understanding our genetics and understanding things that cause disease is certainly giving us an insight into our predisposition to develop genes… It can give us an indication of our health and make a roadmap and show where our vulnerabilities are.Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences
Since your genes remain the same throughout your life, gene tests are once-off and they provide an abundance of information.
This will help reduce healthcare costs as well as save time.
As time goes on and we gain more data around these tests and a better understanding, we are able to guide people on their health journey.Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences
Testing requires a stool sample, which is packaged and sent for testing.
Most medical aids don’t cover genetic testing but Holt says it is starting to play an integral role in holistic healthcare, which providers can no longer ignore.
These health tests are open to everyone who is interested in their health, who wants to know the journey that they are on, know their strengths and weaknesses, and how to use that information to manipulate the environment they live in, and the diet they have.Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
Source : Pixabay
More from Lifestyle
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options
South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy.Read More
Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...
Google is about to delete millions of Gmail accounts to prevent hacking by scammers.Read More
Experts now recommend sleeping in on the weekends
Contrary to previous suggestions, catching up on sleep may be just what we need.Read More
What the world’s oldest dog can tell us about ageing
People may be asking how to increase their pet’s longevity following the news that a dog in Portugal lived longer than 30 years.Read More
La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Lizelle Lazarus, La Petite Ferme marketing manager explains how the hotel garnered a multitude of Best in Africa awards for 2023.Read More
Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
Lester Kiewit finds out how a female shark gave birth without male contact. Yes, there's a scientific explanation.Read More
[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Have you left instructions for your loved ones for your funeral?Read More