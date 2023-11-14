Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…





Aubrey Masango speaks to Next Biosciences Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt.

Have you ever wondered what illnesses may await you in the future?

Genetic testing has taken the guessing work out of it.

Holt says lifestyle genetic testing and screening are the future of medicine.

Doctors no longer have to go through a process of trial and error when it comes to prescribing medication as gene-testing provides more precise and exact information.

Understanding our genetics and understanding things that cause disease is certainly giving us an insight into our predisposition to develop genes… It can give us an indication of our health and make a roadmap and show where our vulnerabilities are. Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences

Since your genes remain the same throughout your life, gene tests are once-off and they provide an abundance of information.

This will help reduce healthcare costs as well as save time.

As time goes on and we gain more data around these tests and a better understanding, we are able to guide people on their health journey. Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences

Testing requires a stool sample, which is packaged and sent for testing.

Most medical aids don’t cover genetic testing but Holt says it is starting to play an integral role in holistic healthcare, which providers can no longer ignore.

These health tests are open to everyone who is interested in their health, who wants to know the journey that they are on, know their strengths and weaknesses, and how to use that information to manipulate the environment they live in, and the diet they have. Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director – Next Biosciences

