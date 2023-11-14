2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'
Aubrey Masango speaks to with Nthabi Nhlapo, journalist and former News24 Editor.
Nhlapo penned a piece for News24 titled “My vote is up for auction. Will any political party win the bid?”
In it, she captures a feeling many of us feel, with having no idea where to put our crosses at next year’s election.
If you are not emotionally tied to any party, the options in front of you do not look all that tempting.
However, not voting is also not a viable option.
Thus, we head to the polling station out of obligation rather than faith that who we are voting for will fix the country or at least set it on the right path.
Nhlapo says that we need to have an idea of how and why we are voting and what we want as South Africans.
Despite this, she says we are not seeing parties putting forward their ideologies and showing us what they have to offer.
We are dealing with internal issues, we are dealing with squabbles, and nobody is really coming out to say ‘this is what we propose.’Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor
It does not look like they are campaigning for the right things.Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor
You have these parties in front of you and you do not know what they stand for.Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor
She says she hopes that by the elections, the issues become clearer, so we know what we are actually voting for.
Listen to the interview above for more.
