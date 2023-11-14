Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.' Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and... 14 November 2023 8:12 PM
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023. 14 November 2023 7:14 PM
View all Local
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for' As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote. 14 November 2023 3:36 PM
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.' Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and... 14 November 2023 8:12 PM
View all Business
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it) We're almost at the finish line, just one last push. 14 November 2023 2:59 PM
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why… Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing. 14 November 2023 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

14 November 2023 3:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote.

Aubrey Masango speaks to with Nthabi Nhlapo, journalist and former News24 Editor.

Nhlapo penned a piece for News24 titled “My vote is up for auction. Will any political party win the bid?

In it, she captures a feeling many of us feel, with having no idea where to put our crosses at next year’s election.

If you are not emotionally tied to any party, the options in front of you do not look all that tempting.

RELATED: Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?

However, not voting is also not a viable option.

Thus, we head to the polling station out of obligation rather than faith that who we are voting for will fix the country or at least set it on the right path.

Nhlapo says that we need to have an idea of how and why we are voting and what we want as South Africans.

Despite this, she says we are not seeing parties putting forward their ideologies and showing us what they have to offer.

RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024

We are dealing with internal issues, we are dealing with squabbles, and nobody is really coming out to say ‘this is what we propose.’

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

It does not look like they are campaigning for the right things.

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor

You have these parties in front of you and you do not know what they stand for.

Nthabi Nhlapo, Journalist/Former News24 Editor

She says she hopes that by the elections, the issues become clearer, so we know what we are actually voting for.

Listen to the interview above for more.




14 November 2023 3:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

More from Politics

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself

14 November 2023 8:23 PM

Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tayyip Erdogan and The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog / Wikimedia Commons: Haim Zach

Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik

14 November 2023 12:27 PM

Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman (left) with prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool/Pool via The Conversation

India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?

13 November 2023 7:22 PM

The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor Sipho Radebe Picture: @EmfuleniLM/X

Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'

13 November 2023 2:37 PM

The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers

13 November 2023 2:29 PM

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians gathered in front of the provincial legislature on 11 November 2023 calling for the condemnation and isolation of Israel. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter.

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

11 November 2023 11:46 AM

John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, stressing that the DA needed to maintain its position against an ANC-EFF coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

Politics

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

Sport

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: GP storm leaves trail of destruction, jobs at pre-COVID levels

14 November 2023 10:07 PM

Lesufi promises to light up areas in Soweto without power by Christmas

14 November 2023 10:01 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Umonakalo odalwe yisichotho, kuboshwe abanukubeza izingane

14 November 2023 9:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA