Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
Employment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Bruce Whitfield
Nicky Weimar
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Youth Employment Service

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar and Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of the Youth Employment Service (YES).

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X
Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

South Africa's unemployment rate dipped again in the third quarter of 2023, to 31,9%.

That's a decrease of 0,7 of a percentage point from 32,6% in the second quarter of the year.

RELATED: Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for womenAug 2nd q

Total employment increased by 399 000 to 16,7 million in Quarter 3, according to Statistics South Africa's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, or QLFS. (Click here for the key findings)

Stats SA says this is the 8th consecutive increase in the number of employed people and the second-largest since Quarter 4 of 2021.

The figure of 16.7 million surpasses the pre-COVID level of 16,4 million.

RELATED: Labour market has clawed back losses seen during COVID-19 - Maluleke

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 72 000 to 7,8 million during the same quarter, said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

"Employment gains were observed among all sectors with the highest in the formal sector (up by 287 000), followed by the Agricultural sector (up by 61 000), Informal sector (up by 29 000) and Private households (up by 22 000) in Q3: 2023."

unemployment-rate-q3-2023-stats-sajpg
number-of-employed-q3-2023-stats-sajpg

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar.

Should we see the improvement in jobs numbers as a sign of progress, even though SA's unemployment rate remains dismally high?

It is really good news Weimar says, although she cautions we should bear in mind that the country moved to an artificially low number during the COVID pandemic.

As those service industries that were heavily affected by COVID slowly and surely recovered, being of course labour-intensive, it took us back to a 'normalisation' in their activity, to pre-COVID levels in the labour market. I think the challenge now is to continue rising...

Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

... there isn't a structural correction occurring anymore, so it is now going to be a better function of what is actually happening to economic growth, and not just what it is today but what it is expected to be... because clearly the decision to expand your workforce is as much driven by today as what you think will happen in the future.

Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

Our future scenario is also emphasized by Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of the private sector programme Youth Employment Service (YES).

South Africa's young people remain particularly vulnerable, even as the youth unemployment rate decreased by 1,9 percentage points 43,4% in Quarter 3 of 2023, from 45,3% in Q2.

Overall (the latest employment stats) it is certainly something to be celebrated, and we are seeing that with a bounceback in our economy and loadshedding decreasing... With these kind of numbers being the proof is in the pudding that business has more of an appetite to expand, and obviously able to absorb more young people.

Leanne Emery Hunter, COO - Youth Employment Service

I think what we see at YES is that it's not just about a job, it's about ensuring that young people are placed into quality working experiences in future-facing industries where they can go on to become the game changers that can create more opportunity in future.

Leanne Emery Hunter, COO - Youth Employment Service

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level




