Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system

15 November 2023 7:45 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Avian Flu
agricultural sector
Swine Fever
foot-and-mouth disease

The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.

John Perlman interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

A recent article in The Conversation suggests that the number of outbreaks of animal diseases in recent months shines a light on the weaknesses in the country's biosecurity system.

According to reports, foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, African swine fever in pigs and avian influenza in poultry have become more frequent.

"The situation remains critical," says Sihlobo, referring to the shortage of eggs and chicken.

He argues that measures to control the spread of diseases in our animal industry are weakening.

These measures include the ability to produce vaccines, the quality of infrastructure to control livestock and the lack of health technicians.

The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning, adds Sihlobo.

pigs, chicken, farming, farm / Pixabay: Didgeman
pigs, chicken, farming, farm / Pixabay: Didgeman

RELATED: Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse

RELATED: Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery

This is not unique to South Africa; this is something we see happening across the world.

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist – Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




