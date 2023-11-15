Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
Will Smith has denied that he was once caught having sex with actor Duane Martin.
A representative from Smith’s camp called the claim "unequivocally false”.
A man, Brother Bilaal, claiming to be a former friend/assistant of the actor made headlines on Tuesday (14 November) after an interview with Tasha K went viral.
In the interview, Bilaal says he saw Smith and Martin having sex.
Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent' Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023
You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V
Speaking to TMZ, Smith’s spokesperson says, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false”.
The publication also reports that a source close to Smith says he is considering taking legal action following Bilaal’s remarks.
Smith and Martin previously worked together on several projects, including two episodes of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and three episodes of the 2022 reboot ‘Bel-Air’.
This article first appeared on 947 : Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
