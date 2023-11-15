[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages
Ray White interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
More than 200 Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza amid the ongoing war in the region.
About 100 people are marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to put pressure on Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to do whatever he must to have the hostages released.
The hostages were taken by Hamas on 7 October after they launched an attack on Israel.
The marchers will walk roughly 10 miles every day for five days, setting up camp along the way.
💥The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have begun a march from Tel Aviv to the prime minister's office in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/rpBMkwDhmh' Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 14, 2023
It’s a very anxious time for those families.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
