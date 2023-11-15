



MultiChoice is bringing another community television channel to DStv.

From 10am on 16 November, viewers can tune into One Freestate TV across its Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family, Access, and EasyView packages.

The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings with a focus on local culture and entertainment from the Free State.

MultiChoice Group’s head of general entertainment channels, Georginah Machiridza, believes the addition of another community channel will play an important role in actively disseminating information at a local scale.

"We are excited to have One Freestate TV added to our platform, expanding our local representation in the form of content from our regions within the country and delivered in local languages."

He adds that the vision for One Freestate TV is to “become the essential source of content that brings distinctive and diverse talent and create job opportunities to the community”.

This article first appeared on 947 : DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'