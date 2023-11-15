Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...





Lester Kiewit interviews Henri Hattingh, AWPower Executive Chair.

As the country painstakingly tries to navigate its crippling energy crisis, many homes and businesses have turned to solar power to keep the lights on and businesses operational.

While there's been a large focus on solar power to mitigate the effects of loadshedding, what about wind energy?

Domestic wind turbines are reportedly a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use.

By installing these turbines, you can reduce your energy consumption and keep the lights on.

But is it feasible? Unfortunately not, says Hattingh.

Although we have adequate wind, we lack clean air and without it, the turbines cannot function properly.

In Cape Town, turbines should be on average 70 metres from ground level, he adds.

In terms of cost, it's roughly double the price of solar power.

With that low energy availability factor, it doesn't make financial sense. Henri Hattingh, Executive Chair – AWPower

