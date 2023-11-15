Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...
Lester Kiewit interviews Henri Hattingh, AWPower Executive Chair.
As the country painstakingly tries to navigate its crippling energy crisis, many homes and businesses have turned to solar power to keep the lights on and businesses operational.
While there's been a large focus on solar power to mitigate the effects of loadshedding, what about wind energy?
Domestic wind turbines are reportedly a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use.
By installing these turbines, you can reduce your energy consumption and keep the lights on.
But is it feasible? Unfortunately not, says Hattingh.
Although we have adequate wind, we lack clean air and without it, the turbines cannot function properly.
In Cape Town, turbines should be on average 70 metres from ground level, he adds.
In terms of cost, it's roughly double the price of solar power.
RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
RELATED: The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?
With that low energy availability factor, it doesn't make financial sense.Henri Hattingh, Executive Chair – AWPower
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/windmill-sun-eco-energy-1585911/
More from Lifestyle
Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains
For centuries, the concept of time travel has captivated people’s imaginations.Read More
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!Read More
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International
Prof Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) explains how this decision will help keep people safe.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More