



Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday, 28 October at 54 years old.

Perry had struggled with alcohol abuse and addiction in his life, which he spoke about in his memoir released in 2022, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.’

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004.

About two weeks ago the 'Friends' cast released a joint statement, expressing their condolences to Perry's fans, friends and family.

Now, 'Friends' sitcom star, Matt LeBlanc said a personal goodbye to his fellow colleague and friend with a post on Instagram.

In the post, LeBlanc said, "spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Fans rushed to the comments section of LeBlanc's post to express how touching and heartbreaking his tribute was.

Read the full post below.

At this stage, the cause of Perry's death is unknown, but police report that there was no sign of foul play.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry