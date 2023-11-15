Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a recent cat study that proves that domesticated cats can interact with each other through facial expressions. Skip to 2:42 for this one.
Get ready for some ameowzing scientific revelations!
Friedman says in a study published in the journal, Behavioural Processes recently, United States scientists Brittany Florkiewicz and co-researcher Lauren Scott observed that domesticated cats have 276 "morphologically distinct" facial expressions when they interact with each other.
The scientists filmed 53 cats at a local cat café in Los Angeles between August 2021 and June 2022.
The study observed that cat-to-cat interactions are "complex."
Domesticated cats are typically more socially tolerant than their wildcat counterparts because of the way they live in proximity to humans.
The study also revealed that 45.7% of these feline facial expressions were friendly, while 37% were aggressive.
A friendly expression is shown when the ears and whiskers move forward while the eyes close, and an aggressive cat has constricted pupils, ears flattened against the head and a tongue-swipe of the lip, details the study.
After this study, there are future plans to determine what more of the expressions mean.
Turns out, cats have cattitude and we wouldn't want it any other way.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lufimorgan/lufimorgan1507/lufimorgan150700158/41745738-cute-tabby-kittens-sleeping-and-hugging-in-a-basket.jpg
