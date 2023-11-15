[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
Ray White interviews Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about videos that are going viral on social media.
A video is going viral of a dad trying to offer his kid a lollypop.
However, the child refuses, saying “Mommy said no.”
Despite the dad’s encouragement, it’s clear the child knows who makes the rules at home.
@adorbkids He knows who wear the pants 😂😂 #funnykids #fyp #fypシ #mommyincharge #kidslistening #followingdirections ♬ original sound - Adorable Kids 😂
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
