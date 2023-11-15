[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad





Ray White interviews Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about videos that are going viral on social media.

A video is going viral of a dad trying to offer his kid a lollypop.

However, the child refuses, saying “Mommy said no.”

Despite the dad’s encouragement, it’s clear the child knows who makes the rules at home.

