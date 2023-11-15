Streaming issues? Report here
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
IEC voter registration

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

Ray White speaks to Ground World Collective founder and CEO, Mbali Ntuli.

Voter registration kicks off across the country this weekend.

Several appeals have gone out to the youth to go out and register so that they are able to have their say in next year’s election.

RELATED: How to register to vote

It’s the one way that we are actually able to get some kind of version of getting our voices heard.

Mbali Ntuli, CEO and founder – Ground World Collective

Ntuli says voter education will play an important role in getting more people to the polls.

It will not only help people come to an informed decision about who they want to vote for but it will also give them a better understanding of how elections and government works, making them realise the power that every vote holds.

People are turning 16 and 18 every single day and without the very crucial specific information that they need, voting and registering to vote and democracy starts to become a very theoretical concept to them.

Mbali Ntuli, CEO and founder – Ground World Collective

All to that there is so much hopelessness around due to the lack of jobs and opportunities, young people start to question whether it matters at all.

Mbali Ntuli, CEO and founder – Ground World Collective

The other option is you can sit at home and think that nothing is going to change, and the five people that do go out to vote for their local party will be the five people who will get their representatives elected and they will be the five people that get to decide what happens to you.

Mbali Ntuli, CEO and founder – Ground World Collective

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.

RELATED: Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research




15 November 2023 1:21 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
IEC voter registration

