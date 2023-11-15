South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it has reached a settlement agreement with British bank Standard Chartered over accusations it colluded with other lenders to manipulate the rand.
The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 million ($2.3 million).
"The Commission welcomes SCB's decision to reach a settlement on this matter and encourages other respondent banks to consider settling the complaint against them," said Commissioner Doris Tshepe.
SCB is one of 28 banks that the watchdog has accused of involvement in a scheme to manipulate the rand-US dollar exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.
Traders at the banks communicated on instant messaging platforms to fix bids and offers and engage in other activities that fell foul of competition rules, the commission said.
The settlement follows a 2017 agreement with Citibank over liability on the same allegations.
It comes as the case involving dozens of local and international banks is being heard by South Africa's Competition Appeal Court.
This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation
Source : AFP
More from Business
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'
Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".Read More
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.Read More
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign
A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.Read More
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?
On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.Read More
Ninety One sees outflows of R98bn as market volatility drives investor caution
The global asset manager (spun out from Investec) says it expects conditions for the business to remain constrained for the rest of the financial year.Read More
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement
The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.Read More
No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept
Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.Read More
More from Local
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.Read More
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?
On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.Read More
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement
The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.Read More
No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept
Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'
E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.Read More
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More