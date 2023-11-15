8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine.... 15 November 2023 8:46 PM
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well... 15 November 2023 3:33 PM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine.... 15 November 2023 8:46 PM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you? Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury. 15 November 2023 4:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’ Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby. 15 November 2023 3:01 PM
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
Japanese actress takes her life after working more than 277 hours a month An actress in Japan took her own life after being overworked. 15 November 2023 1:53 PM
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility. 15 November 2023 11:19 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them

15 November 2023 2:42 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Nutritious food
Food nutritional information

Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Swrajit Sarkar, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, City, University of London.

Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. As a nutritionist, I would highly recommend getting more of the following salad leaves in your diet.

Spinach

Spinach is easy to get all year round, and is chock full of iron, calcium, potassium and vitamins B6, C and K. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which can reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart disease and certain cancers.

It’s best eaten uncooked, as part of a salad, as cooking tends to destroy the naturally occurring polyphenols and flavanols in the leaves. Certain polyphenols and flavonoids may reduce the chance of developing certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

RELATED: 8 FOODS THAT ARE (SURPRISINGLY) GOOD FOR YOU

Kale

Kale has a unique taste that can vary somewhat depending on its variety and how it’s prepared. If you can handle bitter taste, kale is packed with important micronutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. It is also a good source of vitamins, including vitamins A, B, E, C and K.

Avoid blanching and boiling kale as it can reduce the amount of water-soluble minerals, vitamins and phytochemicals in the leaves. Kale can be eaten uncooked in salads.

A cup of uncooked kale (21g) is just nine calories.

Swiss chard

My third choice is Swiss chard, which has a slightly sweet flavour, and has good amounts of vitamins A and C. And even a small amount of Swiss chard (around 175 grams) can fulfil your daily requirement of vitamin K – which is important for blood clotting and healthy bones.

Swiss chard, which comes in a variety of colours, also has essential minerals such as iron, copper, potassium and calcium.

RELATED: FORGETFUL? EAT 'MIND' FOODS TO HELP WITH AGE-RELATED MEMORY LOSS AND DEMENTIA

Collard greens

Collard greens are a good source of lutein, which is important for eye health. They are full of vitamins A and C and minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, copper and selenium, and are a good source of fibre. As with spinach, you can get this all year round.

Rocket

If you’re in the mood for a leafy green with a fresh, tangy, slightly bitter and peppery taste, consider adding rocket to your plate. It’s been consumed by humans since at least Roman times, and is a popular topping on pizzas.

Rocket, also known as arugula and eruca, is packed with nitrates – which studies have shown can boost performance in sports. Rocket is also rich in vitamins K and C, and calcium and polyphenols.

Romaine lettuce

The crunchy and mild-tasting romaine lettuce is full of nutrient-rich goodies. It is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, K, C and folate (a B vitamin that is especially important during pregnancy). These nutrients are essential for maintaining overall health and supporting a healthy immune system.

Romaine, also known as cos lettuce, is a source of fibre too, which is known to reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

RELATED: FLAVANOL-RICH FOODS ARE LINKED TO BETTER MEMORY AND HEART HEALTH - STUDY

Watercress

If you enjoy a bit of spice and want to incorporate a leafy green with a distinct flavour into your meals, watercress is a great choice. It not only adds a burst of taste but also provides a rich source of vitamins A and C and antioxidants. Research suggests that watercress could be a therapeutic agent in oral cancer.

Bok choy

If you’re looking for a leafy green with a gentle flavour and satisfying texture, bok choy is a great choice. This variety of Chinese white cabbage can be used in stir-fries, soups, salads or simply sautéed as a side dish.

It is rich in fibre as well as various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This leafy green can help maintain bone health, immunity, vision, heart health, blood pressure and possibly prevent certain types of cancer.

I prefer to have a balanced diet and adding these leafy greens can help me stay healthy, improve my immunity, and reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. They are also low in calories, making them a good choice for those who want to manage their weight. So enjoy them in salads, smoothies, soups or as a side dish with your favourite meals.

RELATED: SPICE UP YOUR FOOD WITH SURPRISINGLY HEALTHY CINNAMON


This article first appeared on KFM : 8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them




15 November 2023 2:42 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Nutritious food
Food nutritional information

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by EMI

[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'

15 November 2023 9:42 PM

Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign

15 November 2023 8:02 PM

A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you?

15 November 2023 4:57 PM

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Esther Mahlangu BMW 525i to come home after 32 years / Wikimedia Commons: LubabaloD

After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil

15 November 2023 3:58 PM

Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA

'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour

15 November 2023 2:33 PM

Another message for locals and tourists to help save seals and skip the selfies from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/geralt

Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains

15 November 2023 1:32 PM

For centuries, the concept of time travel has captivated people’s imaginations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!

15 November 2023 12:31 PM

Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @adorbkids/tiktokk Screenshot

[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad

15 November 2023 12:18 PM

LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/wavy

Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’

15 November 2023 12:10 PM

The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept

Business Local

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

Local

[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Egg stocks recovering, teen body retrieved from flooded river

15 November 2023 10:08 PM

SAJBD raises concerns over 'massive rise in anti-Semitism' in SA with ANC

15 November 2023 9:49 PM

Kwezanamuhla: uVusi Khoza usehamba ne AUC yakwaShembe

15 November 2023 9:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA