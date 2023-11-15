Streaming issues? Report here
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?

15 November 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
signals
economic signals
international trade
supply chains
SA Association of Freight Forwarders
shipping
SA ports
SAAFF
US inflation
Maersk

On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dave Watts, maritime consultant at the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).

One of the world's biggest shipping companies is shedding 3,500 jobs following on earlier job cuts due to lower freight rates and demand.

AP Moller-Maersk already cut 6,500 roles earlier this year as part of "rigorous cost containment measures", the BBC reports.

On the new "Signals" feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what this move by Maersk signals about global shipping and trade.

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages
Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Whitfield interviews Dave Watts, maritime consultant at the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).

At a time when we're hoping things are getting BETTER, are Maersk's troubles actually signifying that things are getting worse for global trade?

RELATED: Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?

Watts sketches the background of the COVID slump, recovery and the problems still plaguing supply chains worldwide.

Just post-COVID when the Americans had vast amounts of money to spend, we got into a situation where freight rates went through the roof... and companies like Maersk I think in 2021/22 made a vast amount of money. Their shares went through the roof, as did probably the shares of other companies.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

What subsequently happened is really simply a question of overcapacity and less demand, Watts concludes, as international trade drops off.

Also reshoring and nearshoring are terms being heard a lot in shipping right now, in view of continuing supply chain problems, he says.

Reshoring is described as a trend whereproduction shifts from overseas manufacturing to the domestic market. In nearshoring, operations are moved from business overseas to a neighboring or nearby country, usually within the same region or continent.

Overall, international trade IS dropping off... We're hearing a lot about reshoring and nearshoring, AND of course the difficulties we face with supply chains when this whole (COVID) catastrophe happened... importers and manufacturers especially decided there might be better ways of looking at their supply chain.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

Maersk have taken a big hit... I think it was last week they indicated that they were really struggling and their shares fell off the cliff. So, yes, generally speaking the shipping trade is taking strain now after a wonderful year when they made an absolute fortune...

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

In South Africa this not reflected as much Watts says, although we have the huge problem of container ships stuck outside our main ports because of internal delays.

RELATED: SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

The slowdown in global trade can mainly be seen impacting shipping lines carrying east-west, and not so much north-south he adds.

East-west is where all the big numbers are, whether it's across the Pacific or across the Atlantic. That trade is nowhere near what it needs to be for them to run their vessels at full capacity.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

While we've learned post-COVID that these long supply chains have their dangers, South African manufacturers are unlikely to be able to start sourcing materials locally any time soon - we just don't have the capacity at the moment, Watts says.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
