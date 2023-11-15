[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'





Bruce Whitfield talks the Beatles and high tech with futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by EMI

The Beatles took the world by storm more than sixty years ago.

And now decades later, the ground-breaking quartet have released a "new single", long after the passing of George Harrison and John Lennon.

It's all thanks to new technology that Lennon's original recording of 'Now and Then' could be brought to life in 2023.

RELATED: AI-generated faces look just as real, but your brain can tell the difference

Bruce Whitfield gets some background on "Now and Then" from futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Is this new song from the Beatles a miracle of science? he asks. A little bit, comes Codrington's reply.

One of them was this almost fully formed song called Here and Now. It had his voice, it had the guitar... Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

What happened was that in preparation for a documentary... when they were digging around for some archive material they discovered, literally, a cassette tape... Somebody decided to listen to it, and there was John Lennon recording some ideas. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Saying it is artificial intelligence that brought us this new recording as opposed to simply 'new technologies' is probably pushing it, but this is the label that we do use now Codrington says.

RELATED: Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

They allow us to sample people's voices and then create deep fakes... but I think this time they were put to good use, and allowed us to get this song that John Lennon himself had written and then bring all the other Beatles in, as you say dead and alive. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

The music video for the song has already racked up 28 million views on YouTube:

Scroll up to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'