Ninety One sees outflows of R98bn as market volatility drives investor caution

Global asset manager Ninety One has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2023.

The business, spun off from Investec in 2020, is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Operating conditions during the first half of the 2024 financial year continued to be extremely challenging said Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

The company reported a 5% decrease in profit for the period, with net outflows of £4.3 billion (over R97 billion).

Rising interest rates and increased geopolitical uncertainty contributed to continued investor caution said Hendrik du Toit, while equity markets were driven by narrow sectoral and geographic performance.

These factors have dampened investor appetite for emerging markets and public equities in general. We expect these conditions to remain for the rest of the financial year. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Highlights of Ninety One's interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2023 from ninetyone.com

At the end of the previous financial year, ended March 2023, the asset manager had also warned that the challenging environment could be expected to continue.

Bruce Whitfield asks the Ninety One founder and CEO about the new optimism in the markets amid strong signals that inflation IS finally coming under control.

On Tuesday US inflation figures came in lower than expected and today the UK showed a dramatic cooling in price numbers.

While all of this is great news du Toit does not believe the war on inflation is quite won yet, and strikes a note of caution.

I think one data point or one swallow doesn't make a summer... but it's quite clear that the medicine that the central banks have given the global economy particularly in developed markets, is starting to work. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

While I'm not a complete inflation bear, if I were Jerome Powell (US Fed chairperson) I wouldn't give up too quickly, I'd rather finish the fight. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Summarising what happened over the last 18 months, du Toit notes that we've seen interest rates come from 800-year lows in the developed world, and increasing at a unprecedented rate.

The impact on risk-taking clearly has been quite significant he says, with the easy ride to "park your money in a money market fund, get a juicy return... or buy bonds where the yields have shot up, and take a free lunch."

I think as long as rates are REAL, and one doesn't expect inflation acceleration... but you can definitely start exposing yourself to a real interest rate, which is the first time in a long time people experienced that in the developed world. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

The challenges the Ninety One business had, is outside South Africa we don't supply investment services in developed market fixed income or cash management, and those were the two areas outside private equity that attracted most of the flows. Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

