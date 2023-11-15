SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
South Africa's competition watchdog has agreed to a settlement with the UK multi-national bank Standard Chartered (SCB) over accusations of currency manipulation, more than a decade later.
The Competition Commission announced on Wednesday that SCB had admitted culpabiity and agreed to pay a fine of R42.7 million.
The bank also made additional commitments as part of the settlement around its manipulation of the rand/dollar exchange rate.
It's one of 28 banks currently appearing before the Competition Appeal Court over the case.
As part of the settlement, Standard Chartered Bank has committed to stop price-fixing and market allocation of the Rand, and ensuring full cooperation with the Commission's ongoing proceedings against other alleged participants in this currency manipulation case.Competition Commission South Africa
The settlement comes at a time when respondent banks are currently appearing before the Competition Appeal Court seeking an order to set aside a Competition Tribunal order of 30 March 2023 which ordered respondent banks to file their answers to the complaint referral.Competition Commission South Africa
The hearing for the appeals and reviews before the CAC is set down from 13 to 16 November.
Bruce Whitfield wonders why it has taken more than ten years for this currency manipulation saga finally to be addressed.
RELATED: SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Kooyman says we still don't actually know whether there was collusion or not, but something like this IS very difficult to prove, especially when the CompCom is trying to show 28 banks were involved.
The world was totally different then from now... Systems have changed, and now the compliance will pick it up and all conversations are recorded... Those days were more Wild West, where John would phone Peter and say 'I've got to transfer so much, give me a good price' and they'd agree on a price. Now is that collusion... and in cases sometimes it was, where they might go for a lower price.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
There IS a lot of collusion that takes place and there have been a lot of cases _of _collusion - with banks, in currencies, in markets, in stocks... but often it's individual dealers, it's not systemic or systematic that the organisation is aware of what the dealer is doing.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
At the same time, Kooyman finds it "amazing" that the Commission waited so long to conclude this case, when probably most of the individual traders have moved on or some might even be deceased.
"If it happens it should be written in the next year or two so that the information is fresh, the trail is fresh, and the guilty can be punished immediately or at least within a five-year time frame, not a 13-year timeframe."
He also points out that the fine amounts to roughly $2 million for SCB, and speculates that they're paying it just to "get it out of their hair".
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the complete conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
