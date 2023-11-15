



Robert Marawa speaks to David Elleray, Technical Director at the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The former football referee officiated in the Football League, Premier League and FIFA before retiring in 2003.

Ellray was in attendance at the Soweto Derby over the weekend and was impressed by young referee, Sikhumbuzo Gasa.

Contrary to popular belief, referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them. That was the case on Saturday [at the Soweto Derby], you had a younger referee, I think a real talent for the future… That was a referee who showed a great deal of empathy for the game, that is what we want from our referees – to understand the law but have a ‘what does football expect, what does football want’ [attitude]. David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

In big games, like the Soweto Derby, Elleray says it is important for referees to be brave.

During the game, Kaizer Chiefs' Ranga Chivaviro was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

While many supporters believed it should have been an immediate red, Elleray felt Gasa handled the situation correctly and calmly.

What we always say is a red card is a red card is a red card, with a yellow card there is a degree of more flexibility there and you need to feel the atmosphere and you need to read the game. Referees generally don’t like to give yellow cards too early on because you can set a standard. David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

Refereeing is a little bit like the police, we say in the UK that the police are there by the consent of the people…. working for football rather than against football, it’s the referees with empathy, with the feeling for the game that applies the laws in a sensible way to the benefit of the game and to protect the players. David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

In the 70th minute, Kaizer Chiefs' Bandile Shandu was shown a yellow card for time wasting.

Elleray says referees around the world have been taking time-wasting much more seriously.

There are two elements to time-wasting, people often concentrate on the time lost, its not on purpose, it’s actually to disrupt the tempo and emotion of the game. Often you will find one team is doing really well but one team is under pressure, so they’ll try and slow the game down, try and commit small fouls... it’s the tempo disruption that we need to deal with. David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

