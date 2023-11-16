[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Mathabe Mlilo, Managing Director of Mapheq Financial Solutions.

Healthcare costs in South Africa, already straining our financial well-being, continue to rise above the rate of inflation.

RELATED: It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

If caught off guard by a medical emergency you may find yourself relying on an understaffed and underfunded public healthcare facility that cannot give you the urgent care you might need.

Alternatively, you could be stuck with unfathomable private care costs (e.g. it costs R16 800 per night in ICU).

To save yourself from these situations you need to find a healthcare plan or medical aid that suits your budget and needs.

RELATED: Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?

When choosing a plan, you need to take into your health and chronic conditions, and whether or not you require gap cover.

Medical aid is not a one size fits all. Mathabe Mlilo, Managing Director - Mapheq Financial Solutions

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Listen to the interview for more.