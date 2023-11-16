Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine.... 15 November 2023 8:46 PM
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well... 15 November 2023 3:33 PM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth? 16 November 2023 8:06 AM
Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much. 16 November 2023 7:45 AM
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you? Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury. 15 November 2023 4:57 PM
After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours. 15 November 2023 3:58 PM
8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. 15 November 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’ Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby. 15 November 2023 3:01 PM
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court The plan would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. 16 November 2023 7:37 AM
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study

16 November 2023 7:45 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Avian Flu
bird flu outbreak
gene editing

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

John Perlman interviews Alewo Idoko-Akoh, a Research Associate at the School of Biochemistry at Bristol University.

A recent study has shown that advances in gene editing technology could potentially be used to create disease-resistant animals and stop the spread of the avian flu.

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

Through gene editing, scientists can make a specific gene in an animal to introduce resistance to a particular disease, increase productivity and enhance animal welfare.

"Gene editing should be regarded as an essential tool for preventing and controlling deadly animal diseases," writes Idoko-Akoh in The Conversation.

This breakthrough comes at a time when our economy is experiencing huge losses in the wake of the latest avian flu outbreak.

When these changes are made, the edited genes are passed down from generation to generation.

Idoko-Akoh expects a roll-out in five to 10 years and will require support from the government.

Egg and chicken supply in the country has been severely affected by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as the Avian Flu Virus. Picture: Pexels
Egg and chicken supply in the country has been severely affected by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as the Avian Flu Virus. Picture: Pexels

RELATED: Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study

RELATED: Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system

Gene editing is a process where we use a molecular tool to try and make very, very specific changes in the genes of an animal.

Alewo Idoko-Akoh, Research Associate in the School of Biochemistry – Britol University

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




16 November 2023 7:45 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Avian Flu
bird flu outbreak
gene editing

More from Local

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa

16 November 2023 6:33 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told members of Parliament that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he was appointed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on

15 November 2023 8:46 PM

The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?

15 November 2023 7:32 PM

On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement

15 November 2023 3:33 PM

The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Egg and chicken supply in the country has been severely affected by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as the Avian Flu Virus. Picture: Pexels

No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept

15 November 2023 1:47 PM

Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Standard Chartered bank in Hong Kong. picture: AFP

South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation

15 November 2023 1:39 PM

The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 million ($2.3 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

15 November 2023 9:28 AM

E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pigs, chicken, farming, farm / Pixabay: Didgeman

Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system

15 November 2023 7:45 AM

The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life

16 November 2023 8:06 AM

Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by EMI

[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'

15 November 2023 9:42 PM

Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on

15 November 2023 8:46 PM

The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign

15 November 2023 8:02 PM

A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?

15 November 2023 7:32 PM

On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

Ninety One sees outflows of R98bn as market volatility drives investor caution

15 November 2023 7:14 PM

The global asset manager (spun out from Investec) says it expects conditions for the business to remain constrained for the rest of the financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement

15 November 2023 3:33 PM

The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Egg and chicken supply in the country has been severely affected by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as the Avian Flu Virus. Picture: Pexels

No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept

15 November 2023 1:47 PM

Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Standard Chartered bank in Hong Kong. picture: AFP

South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation

15 November 2023 1:39 PM

The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 million ($2.3 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

Opinion Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Lifestyle

Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa

Local

EWN Highlights

SAFTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 10:29 AM

Meyiwa trial: Investigator says defence muddling version of accused's claims

16 November 2023 10:16 AM

Burger tells SCOPA State agencies still captured: ‘We’ve not been freed’

16 November 2023 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA