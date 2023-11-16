Streaming issues? Report here
UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court

16 November 2023 7:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Rwanda
Asylum seekers
Africa migrants

The plan would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

John Maytham interviews UK Correspondent Gavin Grey.

The British Supreme Court has ruled that a government plan to send migrants to Rwanda is illegal.

It ruled that doing so would put asylum seekers at “risk of ill-treatment” because they could be sent back to their home countries once in Rwanda.

Ultimately, it would be a breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

This is the latest setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy on migration.

The Rwanda policy was first announced in April 2022 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of his campaign to "take back control" of Britain's borders.

Sunak told reports that the ruling "was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.”

Rwanda flag / Wikimedia Commons: Dave Proffer
Rwanda flag / Wikimedia Commons: Dave Proffer

RELATED: Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

This is more than a setback. I think it really has been an absolute killing off of the plans in their entirety as it is.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court




