UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court

The British Supreme Court has ruled that a government plan to send migrants to Rwanda is illegal.

It ruled that doing so would put asylum seekers at “risk of ill-treatment” because they could be sent back to their home countries once in Rwanda.

Ultimately, it would be a breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

This is the latest setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy on migration.

The Rwanda policy was first announced in April 2022 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of his campaign to "take back control" of Britain's borders.

Sunak told reports that the ruling "was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.”

This is more than a setback. I think it really has been an absolute killing off of the plans in their entirety as it is. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

