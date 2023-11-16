



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 14, 34, 38, 45, 46 B: 51

Lotto Plus1: 04, 07, 10, 26, 44, 47 B: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 18, 23, 25, 46, 49 B: 31

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023