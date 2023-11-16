Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 14, 34, 38, 45, 46 B: 51
Lotto Plus1: 04, 07, 10, 26, 44, 47 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 10, 18, 23, 25, 46, 49 B: 31
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 15/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 15, 2023
#LOTTO: 11, 14, 34, 38, 45, 46#BONUS: 51
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 07, 10, 26, 44, 47#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 10, 18, 23, 25, 46, 49#BONUS: 31 pic.twitter.com/ihqH3QXcvz
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Source : www.sxc.hu
