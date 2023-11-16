SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine.... 15 November 2023 8:46 PM
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well... 15 November 2023 3:33 PM
View all Local
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth? 16 November 2023 8:06 AM
Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much. 16 November 2023 7:45 AM
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you? Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury. 15 November 2023 4:57 PM
After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours. 15 November 2023 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’ Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby. 15 November 2023 3:01 PM
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court The plan would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. 16 November 2023 7:37 AM
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade? On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade. 15 November 2023 7:32 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza

16 November 2023 7:21 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Gaza
Hamas
International Criminal Court
Israel-Palestine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Israeli military has turned the Gaza strip into a concentration camp.  

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa has filed a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

He was speaking from the city of Doha, in Qatar, during his two-day State visit to the Middle East.

Over 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last month.

These figures are according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry - while the death toll in Israel stands at approximately 1,200.

ALSO READ:

Ramaphosa said the Israeli military has turned the Gaza strip into a concentration camp. “Innocent lives are being lost, and the rules of law are no longer being observed. Children are just being killed, almost half of the 11,000 people that have died in Gaza are children.”

He urged other countries to stand with the Palestinian people.

“There is a need for the whole world to rise and call for the Israeli government to ceasefire, and stop what is happening and the ICC to investigate. Of course, legal measures need to be taken at a global level.”

In reaction, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has expressed its disappointment over the South African government's decision to refer Israel to the ICC.

The SAJBD’s Wendy Khan says it is concerning that government has decided to stand by Hamas.

“We call our president to call for the release of the 240 civilians held by Hamas, which is clearly the biggest obstacle in the way of a ceasefire.”


This article first appeared on EWN : SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza




16 November 2023 7:21 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Gaza
Hamas
International Criminal Court
Israel-Palestine conflict

Trending

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

Opinion Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Lifestyle

Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa

Local

EWN Highlights

SAFTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 10:29 AM

Meyiwa trial: Investigator says defence muddling version of accused's claims

16 November 2023 10:16 AM

Burger tells SCOPA State agencies still captured: ‘We’ve not been freed’

16 November 2023 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA