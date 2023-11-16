'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting





Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers (Culture Lead at Have You Heard) about the importance of young people registering to vote and how to do so.

Research commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung on voter turnout in the 2021 Local Government Elections shows that:

1) Less than 20% of the population aged between 18-35 registered to vote.

2) There are only 25.9 million registered voters in South Africa.

3) 3.7 million voters are between 20-29 years old.

4) About 10.5 million (40%) of registered voters are between 18-39 years old.

By June 2023, only 213 000 young, potentially first-time voters were registered.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), young people aren’t influenced by social media influencers and celebrities.

The IEC also found that young people don’t trust social media as a platform for receiving information.

Rogers says the IEC's findings are "disappointing, shocking and stupid".

It's one of the most disappointing, shocking, stupid things I've ever heard. I'm horrified that a person of that stature doesn't understand the levels of influence that are out in the world from influencers and celebrities. It shows a lack of awareness of the importance of celebrities' impact on politics. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Taylor Swift recently took to X to ask Swifties (her fans) to register to vote. With one tweet, she boosted voter registration numbers by 500 000, according to Rogers.

We have a lot of power as voters and I hope the youth do get excited about this because politics can be exciting if you understand and learn about it. We all want to have opinions on social media, now's your chance to have them on paper and make an impact beyond social media. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

To register to vote takes less than two minutes.

Here are important numbers to save and get registration information:

To find out your registration status: text (for R1): 32810

SMS your ward Councillor: 32245

For special voting applications: 32711

Register to vote online

Young people have "so much to gain and so much to lose" by not voting because it impacts their future in this country the most, says Rogers.

