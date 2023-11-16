Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Politics

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
IEC
Voting registration weekend
young voters
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
Brett Rogers
Elections 2024

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers (Culture Lead at Have You Heard) about the importance of young people registering to vote and how to do so.

Research commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung on voter turnout in the 2021 Local Government Elections shows that:

1) Less than 20% of the population aged between 18-35 registered to vote.

2) There are only 25.9 million registered voters in South Africa.

3) 3.7 million voters are between 20-29 years old.

4) About 10.5 million (40%) of registered voters are between 18-39 years old.

RELATED: HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE

By June 2023, only 213 000 young, potentially first-time voters were registered.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), young people aren’t influenced by social media influencers and celebrities.

The IEC also found that young people don’t trust social media as a platform for receiving information.

RELATED: CELEBRITIES DON'T SHAPE SA YOUTH'S POLITICAL VIEWS, SAYS IEC BASED ON RESEARCH

Rogers says the IEC's findings are "disappointing, shocking and stupid".

It's one of the most disappointing, shocking, stupid things I've ever heard. I'm horrified that a person of that stature doesn't understand the levels of influence that are out in the world from influencers and celebrities. It shows a lack of awareness of the importance of celebrities' impact on politics.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Taylor Swift recently took to X to ask Swifties (her fans) to register to vote. With one tweet, she boosted voter registration numbers by 500 000, according to Rogers.

RELATED: ELECTIONS 2024: ‘THE ONE WAY WE WILL GET OUR VOICES HEARD

We have a lot of power as voters and I hope the youth do get excited about this because politics can be exciting if you understand and learn about it. We all want to have opinions on social media, now's your chance to have them on paper and make an impact beyond social media.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

To register to vote takes less than two minutes.

Here are important numbers to save and get registration information:

To find out your registration status: text (for R1): 32810

SMS your ward Councillor: 32245

For special voting applications: 32711

Register to vote online

Young people have "so much to gain and so much to lose" by not voting because it impacts their future in this country the most, says Rogers.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting




An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

