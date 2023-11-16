Streaming issues? Report here
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
Independent Electoral Commission
South African Democratic Teachers Union
2024 general elections

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has demanded an apology from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the red berets alleged that its members were subverting elections.

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

SADTU is an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).

READ: IEC says no truth to EFF claims it is prioritising hiring of SADTU members

In a statement, SADTU said there is nothing wrong with their members making themselves available to assist in advancing the country's democracy.

Meanwhile, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the EFF has not filed a formal complaint against any of the 70,000 electoral staff.

"All staff who will be working at the voting stations this weekend have been taken to local party liaison committees so that if any party has a grievance against any person on those lists, they could raise an objection."


This article first appeared on EWN : SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC




We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

