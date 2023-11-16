SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has demanded an apology from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the red berets alleged that its members were subverting elections.
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.
SADTU is an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).
READ: IEC says no truth to EFF claims it is prioritising hiring of SADTU members
In a statement, SADTU said there is nothing wrong with their members making themselves available to assist in advancing the country's democracy.
Meanwhile, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the EFF has not filed a formal complaint against any of the 70,000 electoral staff.
"All staff who will be working at the voting stations this weekend have been taken to local party liaison committees so that if any party has a grievance against any person on those lists, they could raise an objection."
This article first appeared on EWN : SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from 702 Elections 2024
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.Read More
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration
Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Could a two-party system work better for SA?
As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.Read More
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More