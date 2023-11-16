Proteas can 'topple' Australia. They're playing excellent cricket - Allan Donald
Lester Kiewit speaks to legendary South African fast bowler Allan Donald.
The Proteas take on Australia at 10.30am today in an ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final.
Weather might play along in solidifying South Africa's chances of making it to their first-ever final.
If rain makes it impossible to play, South Africa will automatically qualify for the finals based on its superior finish in the group stage.
Donald believes that South Africa can "topple" Australia because they're "playing excellent cricket at the moment."
I'm a believer in destiny; South Africa is playing excellent cricket at the moment. The guys are in great form; they've been executing clinical cricket. I'm 100% behind the boys. I think they can topple the Australians today if they get a full game in.Allan Donald, Ex Coach and Fast Bowler
Australia are playing well. Both teams are peaking at the right time. There will be a lot going on on the field today, especially with the pressure. But I think the team is where they want to be.Allan Donald, Ex Coach and Fast Bowler
Donald adds that he's had many conversations with the boys over WhatsApp and can confirm that a win over Australia today comes down to mental strength.
They're very calm at the moment. It's about how much they're mentally switched on - it's all about that.Allan Donald, Ex Coach and Fast Bowler
Here's hoping that today's game blooms into a win for the Proteas!
