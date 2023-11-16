SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32
Former Zimbabwe and SuperSport goalkeeper George Chigova has passed away after collapsing at his home in South Africa on Wednesday (15 November).
The Pretoria club confirmed the 32-year-old’s passing.
Chigova was diagnosed with a heart condition after collapsing at training several months ago.
It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova. pic.twitter.com/qFT3EG8cZb' SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) November 15, 2023
He began his professional career in Zimbabwe with the Gunners before moving to Dynamos.
In 2014, he joined SuperSport United in South Africa and went on to play for several other clubs, including Polokwane City.
He returned to SuperSport last season.
Chigova also represented Zimbabwe’s national team on multiple occasions.
This article first appeared on 947 : SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32
Source : https://x.com/FAOZ_online/status/1724859708136132974?s=20
