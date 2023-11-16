'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals





Africa Melane speaks to Jeremy Fredericks, a cricket commentator about South Africa's match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final today or tomorrow and what it means if they don't play.

It's been raining in Kolkata.

South Africa is set to take on Australia at 10.30 this morning BUT the game is dependent on the rain which is predicted for today and tomorrow.

If the semi-finals cannot be played due to heavy rains over the next two days, South Africa will automatically be elevated to the finals based on their superior run rate - making it to the finals which will be a historic first in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

But, is this the desired outcome?

If South Africa cannot play and makes it to finals by default, some might say that the Proteas did not earn their spot and found a way to beat the system.

If the weather clears up, for South Africa to win, Fredericks says, "someone's got to take charge and continue bating outstandingly, win the toss to get the most runs and have tighter fielding."

This Australian team knows how to win semi-finals, South Africa hasn't won a semi-final yet. Australia is a team on the up, they've been peaking and they play fantastic cricket - so they will be a different animal to deal with today, says Fredericks.

Overall, Fredericks notes that "we're in for pulsating cricket."

Fredericks continues to explain the recipe for success for the Proteas.

If we raise our standard the way we can by lifting our bowling, batting early - our fielding will improve then we can choke them and put them under pressure from the word go and we've got to be on the button for 100 overs then we will attain success. Jeremy Fredericks, Commentator

