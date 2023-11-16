US and China open military to military conversations
Adam Gilchrist joins Ray White for the World View.
After talks between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping, the US and China have agreed to resume military to military conversations.
They can explain things to each other before someone presses a button that we all regret.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
This is reportedly with the intention to ease rising tensions.
RELATED: Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy
The pair also agreed to establish a direct line of communication after not speaking in person for more than a year.
Gilchrist says that there was some awkwardness around the talks as Xi Jinping did not attend a press conference they held.
For Joe Biden to show up and do the twostep on his own… it was a little odd.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
I guess it is at least good that they are talking given a few months ago they were at each other’s throats.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55353748_usa-vs-china.html?vti=mbtd5e7buk3yy0t8gu-1-4
