



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 06:55)

The sanctuary was forced to move from its premises near Plett and has spent weeks searching for a safe space for the animals.

Finally, they have found the perfect piece of land near Prince Albert and have brought all their rescued animals to their new home.

They have been searching for the promised land… and finally. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

RELATED: Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed

The total move took about six days and some of their older animals could not travel at more than 60km per hour.

The videos posted on their Facebook page show some of their animals seeming extremely excited to stretch their legs at the new sanctuary after the long journey.

Everyone has arrived safely. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Friedman says that the heartwarming videos of the animals making their way to their new home reminds her of the story of Noah’s Ark, and we can definitely see why.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Karoo Donkey Sanctuary finds the 'promised land' in Prince Albert