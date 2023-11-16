[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school
Ray White catches up with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the latest videos that are going viral on social media.
Just after a month since the historic Rugby World Cup final, the Springboks are still being celebrated.
A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.
RELATED: [WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
He received a warm welcome as he took a tour of Paarl Boys’ Primary.
The learners were excited to chat with the Rugby World Cup winner, marveling at his gold medal in person.
@lieka007 #springboks ♬ Feel This Moment (feat. Christina Aguilera) (Riddler & Reid Stefan Club Mix) - Pitbull
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@lieka007/video/7300204879685995781?is_from_webapp=1
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures
Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.Read More
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry
Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post.Read More
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'
The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings.Read More
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
"I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.Read More
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history.Read More
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
'3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon RamsayRead More
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!Read More
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.Read More