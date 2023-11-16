



Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

(Skip to 1:44)

Red alerts have been issued across almost 3 000 towns and cities as a dangerous heatwave runs rife in Brazil.

Authorities say Rio de Janeiro recorded 42.5°C on Sunday, a record high for November during Spring.

High humidity on Tuesday meant that it felt like 58.5°C.

São Paulo saw average temperatures of 37.3C on Tuesday.

About 100 million people what been affected by the heat.

Experts put the heatwave down to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The heat is expected to last until Friday (17 November).

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet