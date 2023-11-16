Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'

16 November 2023 11:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.

Fuel prices across the board are projected to decrease significantly in December, according to unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The decrease will add further relief to struggling consumers, says the Automobile Association (AA), especially as a tough year draws to an end.

Consumers can expect a decrease of around R1.06/litre for ULP 95, R1.05/l for ULP 93, and a massive decrease of around R2.10/l for diesel.

Illuminating paraffin is also expected to drop by around R1.75/l.

“The current data is showing that international product prices have eased since the beginning of the month and are contributing to the bulk of the expected decreases. The stronger value of the Rand against the US Dollar is also playing its part and is combining with the more stable oil prices to ensure South Africans can look forward to lower fuel prices in December,” says the AA.

The AA urges motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition, and that their tyres are in a good state, to make the most of these lower fuel prices.

South Africans planning long journeys for their end-of-year holidays will, no doubt, be extremely happy with this news, as will consumers who suffer when particularly diesel prices increase.

Automobile Association

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'




