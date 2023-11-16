Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Lifestyle

Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'

16 November 2023 12:06 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Paarl
Housing development
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Renovations and construction is underway in Paarl to make Boland Oval an "integrated development".

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Werner Roux, of Staytus Collection, who are developing Boland Oval in the center of Boland Park in Paarl. Listen below.

Property developer Staytus Collection will build 700-plus residential units around Boland Park mid next year.

The development will be called Boland Oval which is being constructed in partnership with Cricket Boland.

Reports confirm that Boland Oval will probably be the first development in South Africa that incorporates a hotel, cricket pitch, stadium, shopping centers and more than 700 housing units with a gym and other amenities.

In South Africa, it will be the first and only of its kind, size and nature of development.

Werner Roux, Doctor - Staytus Collection

These upgrades mean more international games can be played in Boland Park without transporting players outside the area.

Roux says these "exciting" upgrades will give the stadium an amphitheater look and feel.

The housing around the area is described as "affordable", starting from R900k per unit.

Roux says that the construction won't impact Boland cricket pitch and surrounding areas negatively.

This won't impact Boland cricket pitch negatively. Construction will be halted for games hosted during the time. But it will be a lively and exciting place to live. It will also uplift the repercussions for surrounding areas in terms of economic opportunities, job creation and new business opportunities.

Werner Roux, Doctor - Staytus Collection

In future, Drakenstein Municipality will include social housing designed as a single precinct on the land next to the park.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'




16 November 2023 12:06 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Paarl
Housing development
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

